Man booked for ‘raping woman on marriage promise’

Vadodara city police has booked a man for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her.

In an FIR lodged at Fatehgunj police station, the woman claimed that the accused raped her for over eight months and continues to evade marriage.

According to police, the woman and the accused were known to each other through their families. The woman told police that since they were set to marry and their families were consenting to the relationship, she moved into the house of the accused. “When I started living with him, he began pressurising me for physical relationship… and forced himself on me one day. Then, he raped me on multiple occasions while I insisted that we should marry. But he did not speak of marriage thereafter,” the woman stated in the FIR.

In her complaint, the woman also said that the accused assaulted her on a couple of occasions.