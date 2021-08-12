Man accused of stealing 7 kg gold sent to police remand

A local court in Vadodara on Wednesday granted 11 days of police remand to the two accused in the case of cheating and theft from a popular jewellery store in the city.

One of the accused, Viral Soni, is the General Manager of the store while the other is his accomplice, Taraj Diwan, who helped him sell off the gold.

According to the FIR lodged at Sayajigunj police station in the city on August 9, Soni, who was appointed General Manager of CH Jewellers in Alkapuri area of Vadodara in 2016, had siphoned off 7,853 grams (7.8 kilos) of 24-carat gold coins of various weights between 2016 and 2021, presenting forged vouchers to the cashiers of the showroom. The total value of the gold stolen is pegged at Rs 4 crore.

The complaint, filed by jewellery owner Paresh Soni states that Soni used his position as the General Manager to fleece the owners. “He would create the fake vouchers and forge the signature of cashiers and collect the coins from the counters. He used the names of three customers from time to time, making the cashier suspect his intentions. They then informed the owner, who tallied the records and filed a complaint on discovering the theft,” Police Inspector VB Aal of Sayajigunj police station said. Soni then contacted Diwan to sell off the coins in the market and paid him a premium commission for the same.

On Wednesday, while presenting the accused before a local court, the police sought maximum remand on the grounds that a deep probe was needed to ascertain if more people from the store and outside were involved in the theft. The police also said that the custody of the accused was needed to recover the stolen gold and also understand the transactions it went through.

Police officials probing the case said that Soni has told the investigators that he indulged in cheating his employers to collect money for his son’s study abroad and to pay off a loan. The two accused have been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), and 381 (theft by an appointed clerk or servant).