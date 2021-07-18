Mahisagar: Police launch probe after video of illegal abortion surfaces

Accordingly, the Santrampur police station has begun an investigation into the case, lodging an FIR based on the sections cited in the letter from the district authorities.

The Mahisagar district police have launched a probe after a video surfaced showing a woman allegedly conducting a medical termination of pregnancy in her private residence with help of three other women.

The Santrampur police station has lodged an FIR following a complaint by the Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) and the incharge superintendent of the General Hospital of Lunwada. Police are also looking for the woman who is said to be working as a nurse at a private hospital.

In the complaint to the police, CDHO Dr Swapnil Shah and Medical Superintendent Dr JK Patel said that during a visit to the house in order to investigate the video, the teams found two strips of a tablet that is allegedly used to induce an abortion.

The complaint states, “During checking the crime scene, we found two strips of the 200mg tablet. In one of the strips, there were four tablets and in another, there were two. The unused strip should have six tablets each. Therefore, it is possible that these medicines were being used to conduct the abortion.”

The complaint further states, “After investigating the scene of crime, it can be concluded that the viral video shows abortion being conducted. It appears that there is one woman conducting the abortion and three others assisting her. This is a crime under Section 25 of the Medical Practitioner Act and Section 4-5 of the MTP Act, 1971. According to the Act, only a recognised hospital with an MBBS or MD gynaecologist DGO or a surgeon doctor can perform an abortion after receiving due approvals. A woman conducting illegal abortions as well as the women assisting her should be immediately booked for a criminal offence.”

Accordingly, the Santrampur police station has begun an investigation into the case, lodging an FIR based on the sections cited in the letter from the district authorities. PP Bhoi, Police Inspector, Santrampur, told this newspaper, “We have investigated the video and confirmed that it has originated from Santrampur. We also visited the house seen in the video and identified the spot which is seen in the video beyond doubt. The house is occupied by the woman who is allegedly seen in the video for the last eight years as a tenant. We have learned that she works as a nurse at a private hospital close by. We have started recording the statements of the house owner and his son, who communicates with her for the monthly rent. We will also record the statement of the doctor in whose hospital she has been working for over 15 years.”

Bhoi added that it is uncertain when the video was filmed. “The video appears to be at least a year old. But the presence of the medicines in her house, which the district health officers confirmed as tablets used to abort pregnancies suggests that she must have continued to prescribe them illegally to pregnant women seeking an abortion. We are conducting a thorough probe. The owner has told us that she has not returned home for the last 15 days and her mobile phone is switched off.”