Friday, Sep 23, 2022

LRD personnel booked for ‘assaulting’ bus conductor

A Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) personnel was booked for allegedly assaulting a bus conductor at the state bus transport hub in Vadodara on Thursday night.

The incident took place when LRD personnel Rajeshdan Gadhvi, who is attached to the Sayajigunj police station, had come to the bus depot after his duty.

The FIR filed by the bus conductor, Vishnu Desai– who was on duty on a bus plying between Navsari to Patan– states that Gadhvi, a native of Patan, was standing to block the entry of the bus into the depot when Desai asked him to “move to the side”. Desai has stated in the FIR that Gadhvi “appeared to be inebriated”.

“As soon as I told him to get out of the way, more for his own safety, he got agitated and began abusing me. He asked me if I could not identify that he was a police officer and speak with respect… Later, he also followed me to the bus platform and continued to abuse me. He appeared to be in an inebriated state and even slapped me,” Desai has said in the FIR.

A case was registered at The Sayajigunj police station against Gadhvi under sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions (186), voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (332), using obscene words in public place [294(B)] and voluntarily causing hurt (323).

Officials said that a probe has been initiated and if Gadhvi is found to have consumed alcohol at the time of the incident the relevant sections of the Prohibition Act would be added to the FIR.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:38:35 pm
