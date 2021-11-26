LLB student rape case: Vadodara court grants bail to CA

The sessions court in Vadodara on Thursday granted bail to a chartered accountant, who is accused in an alleged case of rape of a 24-year-old LLB student, 40 days after he was arrested from Palitana.

The court rejected the plea of the prosecution for a stay on bail order as a probe was on into an alleged attempt to contact the student over the phone from inside the Vadodara Central Jail, where the accused are lodged.

Granting a conditional bail to the accused on a surety of Rs 15,000, the court has ordered the chartered accountant to mark his attendance at the police station until the charge sheet is filed.

Advocate Hitesh Gupta said, “We have placed evidence on record to prove that my client was trapped as part of a pre-meditated plan… The court has accepted our argument that the investigation into the case has not sufficiently proven that the co-accused and my client were acquainted with each other. The most important aspect that the court has considered is that the investigators have not been able to produce even a single photograph from the alleged spy cameras that show the chartered accountant in an obscene way or a compromising position.”

A total of three accused have been booked in the case under various IPC sections for rape and sexual harassment.