LJP planning to contest all seats in Gujarat: Chirag Paswan

The Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) is looking to contest all 182 seats in Gujarat in the upcoming assembly elections, said national president Chirag Paswan in Vadodara Tuesday.

The Jamui MP, who arrived at the Vadodara airport en route to Surat, is slated to have met his party workers in the state to strategise for the poll campaign.

“My aim is to strengthen my party in all states. I am here to decide the plan ahead for the Assembly polls… I will be holding a meeting for strategies as we are looking at fielding candidates from all seats of Gujarat,” he told reporters.

He added that his party will carry forward the ideals of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who was an ‘advocate of Dalit rights’.