Lehripura Gate slab collapse: Mayor warns ASI of criminal prosecution if gate not restored

Seven months after a major slab of the pre-Mughal historic Lehripura Gate in Vadodara came crashing down, Mayor Keyur Rokadia on Saturday issued a notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), rebuking the department for “not having cleared the danger” that the structure poses since the incident. Rokadia has warned ASI of criminal prosecution if it fails to restore the gate and make it safe for the vehicular movement.

In a letter to the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Rokadia said, “It is known that the ASI has undertaken the restoration of the Lehripura gate as depository work. For this, the VMC has also paid the ASI a sum of Rs 75.14 lakh. Following the restoration work of the gate, a part of the roof of the structure collapsed due to technical reasons. On September 21, 2021, a senior archaeologist accompanied me to the site and was briefed about the facts of the roof collapse. This gate is located on a busy road, in the heart of the city that is not only congested but also witnesses a heavy flow of vehicular traffic, passing through the gate.”

Adding that despite several reminders and visits, the ASI has yet to repair the collapsed roof in September, Rokadia shifted the onus of an “unfortunate tragedy” on the ASI.

Rokadia said, “The ASI has, to date, not undertaken any steps to restore or repair the structure to make it free of danger. This is causing a serious dent in the image of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation as well as the city of Vadodara… In the event of an unfortunate tragedy occurring due to the danger that the gate poses, the ASI will be responsible for the same and also liable for criminal prosecution. Therefore, please ensure that you begin the repair of the gate at the earliest, on this day, without any further delay.”

On September 22, two days after the slab of the Lehripura gate collapsed, Mayor Keyur Rokadia visited the site along with VMC officials and a team of the ASI to ascertain the damage caused to the structure. The primary examination of the damage to the structure appeared to be due to a faulty beam joint, officials had said. The structure, which was restored by the ASI following an MoU with the VMC in 2013 for a cost of Rs 75 lakhs, is now awaiting major repair.

The VMC had earlier written to the ASI in 2018 asking for the repair work to be expedited as the roof was not ready even after five years of making the payment. VMC officials have confirmed that the civic body has not received any completion certificate from the ASI in the case of restoration nor has the department shared a break up of accounts of Rs 75 lakh given to the VMC, despite reminders sent in 2018.

Some parts of the then derelict structure had fallen in 2013-14. The VMC had then safeguarded the structure to avoid casualty during traffic movement and approached the ASI for repairs. The ASI had collected drawings and erected the replica but has not yet handed over any completion certificate or accounting of funds to the VMC.