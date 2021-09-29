Law student rape case: Pavagadh trust ex-secy detained from Junagadh

The Vadodara crime branch on Tuesday detained one of the two accused in the alleged rape of a 24-year-old law student, nine days after the FIR was registered at Gotri police station.

Raju Bhatt, who resigned as the secretary of the Kalika Mata Temple Trust that manages the Pavagadh temple, was held from Junagadh, where he had been on the run after making pit stops at Rajkot and Ahmedabad, police said. The other accused, a prominent chartered accountant from the city, Ashok Jain, is yet to be apprehended.

According to officials of the Crime Branch, Bhatt was hiding in Ahmedabad for three days after the woman lodged a complaint stating that the two accused assaulted and raped her on two separate occasions in the rented accommodation provided to her by Jain, her employer.

In her complaint, she said that Jain had introduced her to Bhatt, allegedly on the pretext of discussing a possible sale of a controversial land that is in possession of SEBI for default.

Late on Monday, the Crime Branch also arrested businessman and hotelier Kanji Mokariya for allegedly aiding Bhatt’s escape from the city. Police said Mokariya was in constant touch with Bhatt and on his interrogation, he led police to track down the location of Bhatt in Junagadh.

Meanwhile, Jain has approached a local court for anticipatory bail and police are also on the lookout for a bootlegger from Vadodara who is said to have a major role in the case.