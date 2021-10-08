Keep on inaugurating roads: Nitin Patel to CM Bhupendra Patel

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday urged newly-appointed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to “go on inaugurating” development projects, especially new roads connecting towns in the state, until the Assembly polls next year.

Nitin Patel, who was speaking at the event where CM Patel inaugurated the 48-kilometre-long six-lane state highway connecting Tarapur and Vasad in Anand, said that the previous Rupani-government had initiated road projects worth Rs 20,000 crore, which would be “up for inaugurations soon”.

Nitin Patel, who is the former Chairman of Gujarat State Road Development Corporation (GSRDC), was invited as a special guest at the event.

Narrating the obstacles faced by the previous governments in clearing the work on the road, “When Anandi Patel was R&B Minister, she had approved this road of 48 kilometres for Rs 1000-crore. But unfortunately, the company that was given the contract went bankrupt and the road work was met with an obstacle. The Congress had a fun time taking potshots at the government because of it, but let me tell you that none of those Congress leaders came to me to actually discuss how the work could be resumed.”

Adding that the current CM and Ministers could go on a spree of road inaugurations, Nitin Patel said, “Roads of a total of Rs 20,000 crores are under construction in Gujarat at the moment and CM Bhupendra Patel and Purnesh Modi can keep on inaugurating such roads…. This is only one road but the second phase of construction of the road to Bagodara is on and people can be assured that before the Assembly polls next year, the road will be inaugurated at the hands of CM Bhupendra Patel and Minister Purnesh Modi…”

Patel also added that while the road had been completed during the tenure of the Rupani-led government, the same could not be inaugurated earlier due to the change in the government and the period of Shradh, according to Hindu calendar.

“I had called Bhupendra Patel the day after he took oath as CM and told him that this Tarapur-Vasad highway is ready and it needs to be inaugurated. He assured me that he would immediately find dates to inaugurate it. But obviously, he got busy settling with the Cabinet. Then the shraadh came and as Hindu belief goes, we do not inaugurate anything new during the Shradh. But as fate would have it, today is an auspicious day which marks the 20 years of Narendrabhai (Modi) in office as well as the first day of Navratri, for which Narendrabhai fasts every year,” he said.

Later, speaking at the same event, CM Patel said that like the predecessors, the current state government and its Cabinet of Ministers “would work with dedication” to resolve public issues.

CM Patel said, “The BJP has never worked with elections in mind… Nitinbhai said that many other development works are coming up but we all know that in a state where air, rail, and road connectivity is of good quality, the state is on the path to development. Gujarat has always been on the top for road construction works… They have completed their responsibilities, we and my team will also fulfill our responsibilities.”