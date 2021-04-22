Karjan BJP MLA’s son arrested in ‘hit and run’ case

The family alleged that the police had not entertained their complaint Tuesday night but police officials have denied any delay.

The Vadodara police Wednesday arrested Rishi Patel, the son of BJP’s Karjan legislator Akshay Patel, after the former allegedly run over a man at Methi village in the taluka. Rishi was granted bail after his arrest Wednesday evening, police said.

An FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (A) for causing death by negligence, a bailable offence, after the family members of the deceased, Nagji Patel (57), a resident of Methi, submitted a complaint with the Karjan police station.

According to the complaint, filed by Nagji’s nephew Jignesh, the 57-year-old was passing by a bus stand in the village Tuesday night when a speeding car, driven allegedly by Rishi, hit the man, leaving him dead on the spot. “When we cornered Rishi, he threatened us and told us to complain to the police and fled from the scene instead of helping,” the complainant stated.

MA Patel, Police Inspector, Karjan police station, told The Indian Express, “The complaint was filed and we tracked Rishi down and arrested him. We also gave him bail, as per the provisions of section 304 (A) of IPC which prescribes punishment of up to two years or fine or both. It is a bailable offence. Further investigation is underway and we have also sent the body for post-mortem, report for which is awaited.” Rishi was accompanied by two of his friends in the car when the incident happened, police said. All the three had fled on Tuesday, they added.