Jan Aashirvad Yatra reaches Fagvel temple: ‘27 ministers from OBC community in Cabinet’

The BJP’s Jan Aashirvad Yatra in Gujarat with Union Minister and Kheda BJP MP Devusinh Chauhan Wednesday arrived in Fagvel in Kheda district, with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani joining the yatra and ‘seeking blessings’ at the historic Bhatiji Maharaj temple, a revered place of worship among the OBC community.

Addressing a gathering comprising mostly of BJP workers, Chauhan, who belongs to the OBC community himself, hailed Bhatiji Maharaj — the deity at Fagvel temple, known as a cow protector and had sacrificed his life for protection of cows — while emphasising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the OBC community.

Chauhan said, “We have 27 ministers from OBC community in this government. It must be the first time in the history of the country that so many OBC ministers are at the helm of affairs. Along with that, there are 11 women ministers, which is definitely a first and it must be unimaginable for anyone except Modiji to do this. Women, even from tribal areas of small states like Tripura, have been given ministerial berths….”

The Fagvel temple has been significant in Gujarat’s pre-election rallies to woo OBC communities. Right from the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi launching the Gaurav Yatra from Bhathiji Maharaj Temple at Fagvel, post Godhra riots in 2002 riots to a mandatory public rally ahead of Assembly polls, the temple has been a mandatory stop for political leaders.In December 2017, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also sought blessings at this temple during his trailblaze campaign for Gujarat Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani joined the strategic yatra in Fagvel, expressed his “thanks to the party for facilitating” his visit to the historic temple.

This was Rupani’s second attendance in the Jan Aashirwad Yatra. He also joined Mahendra Munjpara in Limbdi this week — another OBC Union Minister. At Fagvel, Rupani praised Chauhan for his “dedication” and lashed out at the Congress party for the “injustice meted out to Gujarat” during its years in power.

Rupani said, “This time, eight leaders from Gujarat have been made ministers in the Union government… it is the first time in history. When the Congress was in power in the Centre, it would mete out injustice to Gujarat. Now, Devusinhhas been made the Minister for important departments like Telecommunication and post department”.