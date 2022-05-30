scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Jaishankar to arrive in Vadodara today for two-day state visit

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
May 30, 2022 3:18:15 am
Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, will arrive in Vadodara on a two-day visit Monday. Jaishankar is scheduled to attend various government events in the district.

On Monday, Jaishankar will participate in a programme of ‘PM cares for Children’, where he will hand over financial aid to children who have lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, on Monday, Jaishankar will meet Chartered Accountants at a private hotel in Vadodara.

On Tuesday Jaishankar will attend the virtual interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Sayaji Nagar Gruh town hall. and in the evening, he will interact with students of MS University at the town hall.

