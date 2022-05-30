Jaishankar to arrive in Vadodara today for two-day state visit

Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, will arrive in Vadodara on a two-day visit Monday. Jaishankar is scheduled to attend various government events in the district.

On Monday, Jaishankar will participate in a programme of ‘PM cares for Children’, where he will hand over financial aid to children who have lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, on Monday, Jaishankar will meet Chartered Accountants at a private hotel in Vadodara.

On Tuesday Jaishankar will attend the virtual interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Sayaji Nagar Gruh town hall. and in the evening, he will interact with students of MS University at the town hall.