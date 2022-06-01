World leaders envy Modi’s connect with people on his foreign visits: Jaishankar

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that leaders across the world were “envious” of the connection Prime Minister Narendra Modi has with people at diaspora events organised on his foreign visits.

Jaishankar, who was in Vadodara for an interactive book reading session of ‘Modi@20 Dreams meet Delivery‘, in which he authored a chapter on Modi’s governance skills, said the 2014 “Howdy Modi” event at Madison Square had left an “impact as planned” on global leaders.

The Union Minister said the Howdy Modi event was planned to reverberate across the world. “I was India’s Ambassador in the US during the Madison Square event… It is widely accepted that the event held on September 28, 2014 was a watershed event. Prime Minister Modi was invited to the US by President (Barack) Obama on a congratulatory phone call. Incidentally, when I had called him up from there, he was in Vadodara on the day of the (Lok Sabha 2014) results, and just about to go up the stage (at Khanderao Market, where he delivered his first speech after the win),” Jaishankar said.

He said the Prime Minister conveyed instructions that the event to be held at Madison Square must be able to convey “the strength of Indian diaspora”.

“He said, more than anybody else, it is the Gujaratis who know the strength that they have, but they needed to discover their voice and we needed to consolidate it. The instruction flowed from this belief: the event must be organised in a manner that the sound should reverberate not just in India and America but across the world. And it did for the most part because of the intensity of PM’s connect to the audience,” Jaishankar added.

“It (Madison Square) began a popular unique experiment on popular diplomacy that has gained the envy of other countries. But it has boosted the pride of the Indian diaspora, wherever they are, even today. We went to Europe… Germany and Denmark… The Prime Minister of Denmark was at the event. He told me, ‘This electricity between the audience and Modiji, the rest of us leaders can only see it in our dreams.’ The impact that Modiji’s connect with the people has on other political leaders makes them discuss it. It is the pride of India and the image of Modiji… the world leaders are aware and noticing that the connect that Modiji has with people is of a different level. They are definitely envious of him (Modi),” he further said.

Jaishankar said that PM Modi’s experience as the chief minister of Gujarat with issues of terrorism, climate change, and disasters, has given a “broad federal perspective” to his proposed policies at the global level as the Prime Minister.

“The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is, even today, a platform to encourage the flow of resources into India… His was the first government in the world—as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2009—to establish a department within the state government for climate change. As Prime Minister, he moved a proposal to establish the solar alliance at a global level. His experience with the Bhuj earthquake has prompted him to propose the global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” the Union Minister said.

Jaishankar also shared the “experience of travelling around the world” with PM Modi, whose “schedules are legendary for being a punishment”. On Modi’s foreign visits, Jaishankar said, “Modiji does not do conventional sightseeing. He is constantly absorbing what can be taken back and implemented in India — be it the bullet rain in Japan, the railway stations from Berlin, a cleaned-up river in Seoul for Nanami Gange project, and so on.”

He said that Modi’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas policy also extends to “foreign diplomacy”.