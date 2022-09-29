Jail police staff on mass leave, seek equal benefits as other personnel

Jail police staff from various districts of Gujarat went on a mass Casual Leave and sat in protest outside their respective jail premises Wednesday, demanding an immediate resolution to their demands, which includes an extension of benefits given to the Gujarat police personnel to the jail police staff.

Staff and officials of the Vadodara Central Jail and Chhota Udepur sub-jail Wednesday, went on a mass Casual Leave (CL) over the issue of grade pay and old pension scheme among other demands.

The officials cited “discrimination” by the Gujarat government, which has not included the jail staff in the Rs 550 crore allowance announced for the Gujarat police in August this year.

Outside the Vadodara Central jail, the officials held placards stating, “Jail police personnel are included in the 7th pay commission benefits, but the remuneration for forfeiting leaves is given as per the sixth pay commission slabs. This should be rectified immediately… Similarly, all personnel should be given a designated day off in a week.”

A personnel from Chhota Udepur sub jail said, “The state government declared a Rs 550 crore annual package for Gujarat police in October. According to the package, the police constables will get about Rs 5,200 annual salary increment and head constables will get Rs 58,000 (or 5,800) . But these benefits have not been given to the jail police… Why is there discrimination? ”

In Vadodara, Jail officials threatened severe agitation if the demands are not met.

“As per the Gujarat government circular of 2014, the jail personnel are supposed to be given the same benefits received by the city and district police officials. But why has the Gujarat jail police been set aside like it is not required… If that is the case, we will lock all the jails over the next few days if the government fails to correct this injustice. The entire state will suffer if the jail staff decides to go on agitation.”