IPL gambling: Main accused held in Vadodara

The Vadodara Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) Tuesday nabbed Salman Golawala, the prime accused in an alleged betting racket in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament. According to the police, the gang—six of whom were arrested last week—were using super IDs of a betting website and placing bets of up to Rs 7 crore from over 100 people.

The racket was busted after one person was arrested from the Makarpura area of the city last week. Police said Golawala was an aide of an unidentified Surat-based gambler, whom he had met at a casino in Goa in 2020. Golawala had got a master id with a betting limit of Rs 7 lakh from the Surat-based gambler with an 80 per cent share and about 10 bidders. Police said Golawala then “employed” Ahmedabad-based Kalpesh Bamaniya, an executive with a telecom service shop, for managing the super id for a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. Bamaniya managed the super id as well as the placements of bets and the operation of the money trail at the instructions of Golawala, the police said