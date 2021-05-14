In Vadodara, number of deaths among younger Covid-19 patients rises

The daily count of Covid-19 patients getting hospitalised has reduced marginally in Vadodara, but medical experts are worried about another trend: the inflow of critical patients and the rise in number of deaths among the younger population. In many cases, deaths are occurring within hours of hospitalisation.

The official figures of the VMC are indicative of the increased mortality.

Until April 27, the official data of the death toll of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation showed that the age group of 31 to 40 years had recorded only 11 deaths since March 2020 while 45 people died in the age group of 41 to 50. However, in 16 days from April 28 to May 13, the numbers rose to 30 deaths in the age group of 31 to 40 years and 81 deaths in the 41 to 50 years group.

Vadodara has recorded an official tally of 159 deaths since April 27, taking the total Covid-19 toll to 501 since March 2020. Of these, 74 occurred since May 6. Until March 1, Vadodara’s total death toll was 241.

The official Covid-19 death figures, released by the VMC, only includes figures of “audited” Covid-19 deaths of patients, who passed away while still being positive and under treatment for Covid-19. Figures of deaths due to co-morbid conditions, post-recovery of Covid, and suspected cases are not included. Officials say that the rise in the mortality among the younger population has been visible even among those without known comorbidities.

VMC Medical Officer for Health Dr Devesh Patel attributes this higher mortality rate among the younger population to the rise in number of cases.

“We are seeing mortality among younger patients without comorbid conditions. The deep blood profile of a patient that is indicative of a cytokine storm or complications in the immune system is not helping this time. In many cases, death occurs within hours of the hospitalisation, before the lab tests return the results,” he said.

Vadodara, which recorded a total of 56,262 Covid-19 cases until May 13, has seen a steep rise in the number of positive cases acr-oss age groups, but mainly from the age group of 21-50 years.

The age group of 21 to 30 has seen 10,479 cases while 51 to 60 has seen 9,445 cases. The age group of 31 to 40 years, which also has the maximum number of active cases at 2,266 has recorded the highest positive cases with a total tally of 11,941 while 41 to 50 has recorded 10,468 positive cases.

Dr Sheetal Mistry, Advisor for Covid-19 in Vadodara said, “The current double mutant strain has changed the pattern of transmission and mortality. The per cent of mortality among younger patients (age 31-50 years) has increased from 3% to 6% of the overall mortality rate. This time the spread is in the rural areas where healthcare facilities are not on par with urban areas…” Mistry was the nodal officer for Gotri Covid-19 hospital until February and has treated over 6,000 patients so far.

“The current wave in Vadodara is steady on the higher side of hospitalisation… The surge is likely to continue until July… ” Mistry said. Vadodara currently has 10,119 active Covid-19 cases, of which 531 positive patients are on oxygen support while 345 are on Ventilator and BiPAP support.