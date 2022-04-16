Husband and in-laws booked for ‘torturing’ woman in Vadodara

Six persons, including the husband, were booked for allegedly torturing a woman demanding Rs 6 lakh from her in Vadodara on Friday.

An FIR, registered at Vadodara city’s Bapod police station, states that the woman, who married the accused in December 2020, was being subjected to “physical and mental abuse” in order to meet dowry demands made by her in-laws. The complaint filed by the woman has named six accused including the husband, his parents, and three other relatives.

The FIR states that following the marriage in December 2020, the accused began pressuring the woman’s parents for various ite-ms such as air conditioners, a two-wheeler, as dowry and thereafter cash of Rs 6 lakh, to “compensate” for the amount paid by the family in the divorce settlement to the accused husband’s first wife.

“They demanded Rs 6 lakh from my parents saying that they had paid alimony to dissolve my husband’s first marriage. They threatened us with dire consequ-ences if we revealed the demands to anyone and also threatened to prohibit me from outings… They also conspired to book me in a fake case of stealing jewellery to create a rift between me and my husband,” the complainant said.

The complainant has also said that during her stay in her marital home, she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by the accused. The police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for cruelty to a woman by a husband or his relatives [498(A)], causing voluntary hurt (323), intentional insult, and provocation that could cause a breach of public peace (504), criminal intimidation [506(2)] and crime committed in presence of abettor (114).