Hunt on for UP man accused of ‘raping’ model in Vadodara

The FIR filed at Raopura police station states that the woman, a resident of New Delhi, had received modelling offers from a woman called Ashika Tripathi on social media in January 2020.

Raopura police station in Vadodara has launched a search for a man booked in a case of alleged rape and extortion of an aspiring actress from New Delhi. The accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly lured the woman by promising her meaty roles in prominent TV shows and films, and later, raped her in a hotel room in Vadodara city.

The FIR filed at Raopura police station states that the woman, a resident of New Delhi, had received modelling offers from a woman called Ashika Tripathi on social media in January 2020. Following an online chat, Tripathi allegedly asked the woman to confirm if she wanted to speak to a casting director named Raj Mishra from Karma Film Productions.

“I agreed to share my phone number and got a call from the man, who introduced himself as Raj Mishra. He told me that I would have to pay Rs 15,000 to prepare a portfolio to be eligible for casting. I paid an installment and he asked me to visit Vadodara on February 29, 2020,” the woman has said in her complaint.

The woman has said that she arrived at the Rajdhani Hotel at Dandia Bazar in Vadodara on February 29, 2020, as directed by the accused. He allegedly arrived later and demanded Rs 50,000 from the woman, who handed over another installment to him.

“Thereafter, he told me that I would have to pose for nude photos to which I objected but he showed me similar pictures of other girls and so, I agreed to do it. Then, he molested me and forced himself upon me. While leaving he said if I reported the rape and failed to deposit the rest of the money to his account, he would make my nude pictures public,” the complainant has said, adding, that she spent the night in the hotel room and left for Delhi the next day.

Even after going to Delhi, the woman received calls from two other women on behalf of the accused, demanding Rs 50,000 and threatening to make the nude photos viral. The victim has told the police that the accused continued to blackmail her, forcing her to muster courage and lodge a complaint with the Delhi Cyber Crime Cell. The complaint was then transferred to Vadodara city police, where the crime occurred.

“It has been established that there is no woman involved in the crime and the accused has been posing as different women and blackmailing the victim. A case has been filed and the accused is being tracked,” an officer of Raopura police station said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for rape (376), extortion (384), and criminal intimidation (506).