Rights activist and advocate of inclusive society J S Bandukwala passes away

Former physics professor and human rights activist J S Bandukwala passed away on Saturday morning at his residence in Pratapgunj area of Vadodara following a prolonged illness. He was 77. He had been an advocate of reforms in the Muslim community.

Bandukwala, who lived alone, had developed age-related complications and was under treatment at home for the last one week. His physician Dr Mohammed Hussain told The Indian Express, “He had diabetes and cardiac ailments among other comorbidities. He was also suffering from mild Alzheimer’s in the recent past. For the last one week, we had deputed medical staff at his residence because he was refusing to be hospitalised. He developed septicemia in the last few days. We were trying to convince him to get hospitalised last evening… He passed away this morning at his residence.”

A graduate of Bombay University, Bandukwala had a doctorate in Physics. As president of the union at Vadodara’s Maharaja Sayajirao University in 1981, he stood up for the rights of Dalit students. He had been opposed to the concept of ghettoisation of the Muslim community and led a crusade from 2015 to rehabilitate nearly 450 displaced Muslim families of Kalyannagar slums in Vadodara who had been left in the lurch after the civic body cancelled a housing draw following communal protests in Sayajipura area. The struggle, which went on for nearly five years, took a toll on his health.

In 2018, Bandukwala wrote to the then Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani likening the developments to the apartheid system of South Africa and terming the BJP-led Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) conduct “most shameful”. Rejecting the VMC’s offer to shift the Muslim families to a minority-dominated neighbourhood, Bandukwala had said, “The Muslims have the right to live anywhere, and not just in Muslim ghettos like Tandalja. The conclusion we can draw is that Muslims can only live in select Muslim localities. This is segregation as practised in the USA before Martin Luther King struggled to abolish it 50 years ago. Note that this apartheid system last prevailed in South Africa… Does Gujarat want a repeat of this apartheid in 2018 vis-à-vis Muslims?”

For his revolutionary activities since his younger days, Bandukwala had also been at the receiving end many a time, including during the 2002 Gujarat riots when his house in Sama area of Vadodara was torched. The family moved out of their dream home but the incident traumatised his wife, who slipped into depression and passed away a few years later. Bandukwala continued to advocate an inclusive society, choosing to live in a home in a mixed neighbourhood throughout his life.

He had also devoted his life to encouraging Muslim children to take up education and aspire for professional careers. As the lifetime president of the Zidni Ilma Charitable Trust, Bandukwala raised funds to extend financial support to underprivileged children of the minority community. The trust annually supported the education of close to 400 students. He was also conferred with the Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration in 2006 for promoting communal harmony.

Bandukwala is survived by a son and a daughter, who are both based in the United States. His funeral will be held in Vadodara at 2 pm on Saturday.