How long will Muslims carry burden of temples razed, says Ram Madhav

The Muslim community in India needs to think “how long it wants to carry an albatross around its neck” in the context of “breaking temples”, RSS leader Ram Madhav said here on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering organised by the Veer Savarkar Smruti Kendra in Vadodara to mark the 140th birth anniversary of Savarkar, Madhav, speaking on the topic ‘Hindutva and Nationalism in the New Century’, maintained that discord in a mixed society would remain, as the Hindu community in the country is “anguished” that fellow Muslims “do not value the country as much”.

Elaborating on the idea of “Savarkar’s Hindutva”, Madhav touched upon the ongoing controversy around the Gyanvapi mosque case and said, “This evil work that has been going on — of breaking temples — is the albatross around your (Muslim community’s) neck. How long are you going to go on with the burden? If your sentiments are invested in Hagia Sophia (in Istanbul) and Al Aqsa Temple Mount (Jerusalem), why don’t you understand that Hindu sentiments are invested in Kashi Vishwanath?”