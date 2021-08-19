Hours after woman ‘gangraped, killed’ in Vadodara, six arrested

The Vadodara district Local Crime Branch (LCB) Wednesday arrested six accused in an alleged case of gangrape and murder of a 37-year-old woman in Vadodara, within hours after her body was recovered from the fields where she worked as a labourer.

Superintendent of Police, Vadodara, Sudhir Desai, on Wednesday, said that the body had visible signs of sexual assault and murder and therefore the police had begun a probe to investigate the rape and murder. The LCB brought in the sniffer dog Java to track down the culprits.

“The sniffer dog trailed the smell from a water bottle found on the scene of the crime as well as the woman’s dupatta tied around her neck. Java led the investigators to a location about 700 meters away, and stopped near a temporary tent of a local settlement of vagabond families. On questioning the people, the police picked up the first suspect — a native of Uttar Pradesh, aged 22,” Desai said.

On questioning the suspect, he revealed to the police that five other men were involved in the crime and led them to the other accused.

“The accused had spotted the woman on Monday evening in the field, they have now confessed. They attacked and dragged her to a corner in the farm and took turns to rape her while the others pinned her down to the ground. When she began screaming for help, they gagged her by stuffing her dupatta in her mouth. Later, in order to cover up their crime, they took her dupatta and strangulated her to death,” Desai said.

On Monday evening, the woman had been to the field, where she worked as a farm labourer when the accused first engaged her in a verbal conversation and then attacked her together, police have said.

Five of the six accused, aged 22, 21, 23, 19, and 19, hail from Uttar Pradesh while a 45-year-old accused, who is said to be the one who initiated the crime hails from Jharkhand. The accused have been booked under IPC section 302 (murder).

Desai said, “We have first booked the case for murder but after the medical examination reports of the victim and the confession of the accused, it has been established that they subjected her to gangrape before murdering her, so we will also add section 376 of IPC for gangrape to the FIR now.”