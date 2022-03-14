Hardlook: Reversing a Demolition

Five years after it acquired three plots on Faramji Road near the Alkapuri end of the Vadodara Railway Station and widened the 15-metre road to 30 metres, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to return the land to the owners due to its inability to pay compensation.

The move, which comes following a Gujarat High Court order directing the civic body to immediately compensate Kanji Mokariya, one of the landowners, has left VMC in a lurch. The court order is all set to be a precedent in at least 15 other similar cases pending in the HC against VMC related to city-wide road demolitions undertaken in 2017. The VMC, which estimates the total compensation amount to be about Rs 800-1000 crore, is now looking at a “case by case” resolution to the problem.

In the case of Faramji Road, where the Alkapuri end of the Vadodara Railway Station opens, the civic body had proposed to widen the 15-metre road to 30 metres and acquired at least three plots for the same. On March 10, the standing committee considered an urgent proposal seeking approval to “reject the claim” of Mokariya, based on whose writ petition, the high court had, in an order dated February 15, granted two weeks time to VMC to pay the compensation or reject the claim.

The Fatehpura junction, which was also widened as part of the VMC drive undertaken in 2017. (Bhupendra Rana) The Fatehpura junction, which was also widened as part of the VMC drive undertaken in 2017. (Bhupendra Rana)

The HC order, which VMC received on March 2, states, “The petitioner is seeking for restoration of the possession of the wall which the respondent authority had broken in alleged breach of law. As to what is the extent of the land that has been utilised, what is left out are all disputed questions of fact that cannot be gone into in the writ jurisdiction… It would suffice to direct the respondent authority to pass suitable order expeditiously at any rate within the outer limit of two weeks from the date of the order… in the event of the decision taken by VMC to reject the claim of the petitioner, the petitioner would be entitled to challenge the same in a manner known to law.”

According to senior VMC officials, rejecting a claim would mean the civic body would eventually have to hand over the possession of the acquired lands back to the owners. The VMC, in its proposal, has calculated the compensation to be awarded to Mokariya for a plot measuring 2,019.64 square meters at Rs 16.76 crore. “There are 15 other petitions pending in the HC in case of road widening compensation and this order will set a precedent. The VMC cannot pay the compensation and it is best to return the lands to simplify the process. So, we have also decided to return the other two lands, which amount to compensation of about Rs 50 crore and Rs 20 crore each,” an official said.

Mokariya’s partner Magan Rupavel told this newspaper that VMC had demolished their property “overnight” to take away the land. “The 30-metre road had been earmarked since 1977 as part of future planning… In 2009, we had met the then VMC Commissioner and expressed our willingness to hand over the lands provided that the entire circular road from Faramji Lane to RC Dutt Road via Officers’ Colony was proportionally widened… the Faramji Lane is a stretch of 200 metres and eventually meets a bottleneck as the other two lanes are narrower than 18 metres. It serves no purpose. But the VMC went ahead with only widening Faramji Lane in 2017 by razing our compound wall overnight. This was after we rejected their offer of transferrable FSI as it is not provided by the state government’s policy. We had demanded an alternate VMC plot in the city limits or direct compensation.”

The Faramji lane acquisition also included a 6,000-square-foot landmark white bungalow owned by businessman Nikitin Contractor — the grandson of Faramji Contractor, after whom the lane is named. VMC, which owes the contractor about Rs 4 crore, is yet to pay him a single penny. He has been left amused by the civic body’s decision to return the land by reverting to the previous width of 15-metre wide lane.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Contractor said, “They took away about 6,000 sq feet of my land, which included the garden and the compound wall… We have reconstructed the compound wall and I will be most happy to take back the land because they have not compensated me for it. The Railways, on the other hand, which had taken our land to construct Platform 6 of the Vadodara railway station, paid us the exact compensation promised, which was two times the value of the land in the revenue records… Now, if the VMC plans to return the land to me, I have people willing to help me build the garden again… I will decide on seeking compensation for the loss incurred due to the demolition and the reconstruction of my compound wall as well as the damage on the value of the compensation money in these five years, in addition to mental agony.”

Across the road from Faramji street, on the road leading to Sayajigunj, 68-year-old Bharatsinh Chauhan rues the loss he faced when his 78 square feet corner shop in the Naulakha compound was demolished during the drive. All that was left behind was a 2 feet space, from where Chauhan, who ran a shoe shop, now sells water pouches to sustain himself. Chauhan said, “My wife passed away shortly after as we were in a financial crisis. I spent my days at VMC running from one office to another, pleading with officers and the elected wing to provide me some compensation or an alternate place to earn a living… But nothing came through. I have even petitioned VMC to provide me at least a shop under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as I was a legal owner of a shop that was demolished… I have not heard from the officials.”

Bharatsinh Chauhan whose 78-square-feet corner shop in the Naulakha compound was demolished during the drive. (Bhupendra Rana) Bharatsinh Chauhan whose 78-square-feet corner shop in the Naulakha compound was demolished during the drive. (Bhupendra Rana)

Chauhan says he has heard of the VMC’s decision to return the lands to the owners across the road but is unsure if he would be favoured, too. “I am a poor man with no means to file petitions in the courts of law… I don’t know if they will return my shop to me but this has given me some hope that I can try again,” he said.

Massive drive in 2017

In 2017, in an aggressive drive to widen roads as part of the Smart City Project, the VMC had undertaken a massive demolition drive to acquire the lands from individual owners in several parts of the city. The roads widened in the drive — making up a total of about 15 kilometers– include the Faramji lane, Nagarwada to Gangotri junction route, a stretch of road from Jubileebaug to Adaniyapul as well as from Adaniyapul to Thekarnath, Panigate to Gajrawadi, a part of the road leading to the Kashivishweshwar temple as well as the compound wall of a Gaekwadi temple near Gangotri junction.

Officials of the VMC said they did not have the data of the exact land acquired as many owners in the walled city, which saw a massive widening of roads, were served demolition notices for “encroachments”. Those who were eligible for compensation were offered Floor Space Index (FSI) instead of monetary compensation. “Most people had refused FSI because the portion of their plots that were left behind after the demolition was not big enough to use the FSI for construction… monetary compensation was promised initially but when it seemed it would not be a feasible option, the owners were offered transferable development rights as well as alternative housing, but no decision has been taken because Transferable Development Rights (TDR) is not yet in force here… some persons had approached the High Court seeking monetary compensation,” a senior VMC official told The Indian Express.

Jagdish Rathod, a 50-year-old sweetmeat shop owner, lost his entire residential space on the first floor of a 50-year-old structure during the drive-in Fatehpura and has not received any compensation yet. “As per the old property arrangements, the ground floor belonged to another family and we lived on the first floor. When the demolition took place, there was no way to salvage what was left behind… It was our only residence and then my son had to purchase another property on loan. We have tried to seek an alternate rehabilitation from VMC instead of compensation but there has been no response,” Rathod said.

Jagdish Rathod who is awaiting compensation from VMC. (Bhupendra Rana) Jagdish Rathod who is awaiting compensation from VMC. (Bhupendra Rana)

Officials said the civic body is bound by the current town planning rules in place in the state that does not allow VMC to offer TDRto rehabilitate owners from dense areas that see demolitions. The roads in the old city area that were demolished in 2017 fall under the City Kasba, where a Town Planning scheme cannot implement due to the existing rules. The civic body, however, can implement a new road line through acquisition as per the provisions of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 (GPMC). Section 77 of the GPMC Act provides the commissioner of the civic body to acquire properties by agreement. The section states, “Whenever it is provided by this act that the commissioner shall acquire, any immovable property, such property may be acquired by the commissioner on behalf of the corporation by agreement on such terms and at such rates or prices or at rates or prices not exceeding such maxima as shall be approved by the standing committee…”

The section further provides the commissioner, on behalf of a corporation, must “acquire by agreement any easement affecting any immovable property vested in the corporation”.

Section 78 of the act further says, “Whenever the Commissioner is unable to acquire by agreement any immovable property or any easement affecting any immovable property vested in the corporation … the state government may, in its discretion, upon the application of the commissioner, made with the approval of the Standing Committee… order proceedings to be taken for acquiring the same on behalf of the Corporation, as if such property or easement were lands needed for a public purpose within the meaning of the Land Acquisition Act, 1984.”

Vadodara Standing Committee Chairman Hitendra Patel told this newspaper that VMC is looking into cases where compensation has not been paid. “All the cases are from the year 2017 when VMC was run by a different board of elected representatives… now that the issue has cropped up, we will look into it on a case-by-case basis… These issues do crop up during land acquisition and we will try to find a solution since the roads have already been constructed. It may also not be feasible to return all the lands…” Patel said.

Mayor Keyur Rokadia said the decision to return the three lands on Faramji Lane was a “practical decision” to save the civic body the “cost of compensation”. “At the time the land was acquired to widen the Faramji lane to 30 meters, the proposed Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project was to pass through Faramji Lane… VMC had decided to widen it to 30 metres as part of the futuristic planning and we were expecting compensation from the railways for the National High-Speed Rail Corridor project… Later, the alignment of the bullet train changed and the route was not to pass through Faramji Lane… With the court order before us, directing compensation at a rate that is double the revenue rate, the most practical option is to return the lands as the original 15-metre-wide road would serve the purpose for traffic movement anyway with the bullet train changing its route,” Rokadia said.

Rokadia said VMC is examining the implication of the HC order in the pending 15 cases for compensation. “The widening dates back to 2017… we have to study the cases individually to examine what was the issue that the compensation was not paid and whether the proposals for the same were sent to the Standing Committee and the General Board at that time and if the process was followed for the acquisition… We will work out a practical solution to the problem. Where we need to keep the land acquired, we will do so and where we feel it should be returned, we will return and avoid the cost of compensation.”