Half of India would’ve perished if Covid had hit before 2014: Paatil

In a veiled criticism of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat President CR Paatil Monday said that “half of India” would have perished if the Covid-19 pandemic had happened before the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi’s ability to “make quick decisions came to India’s rescue” to win the “Covid-19 battle”, Paatil said at an event in Narmada district. Without naming Manmohan Singh, Paatil termed the prime minister of the Union government before 2014 as ‘dheeme gati na samachar’ (slow-thinker).

“If it was the government that was in power before 2014 and if their Prime Minister was at the helm… dheemi gati na samachar (a slow thinker)… If Covid-19 had struck the country during his (Singh’s) time, he would not have even been able to think for five years about what needed to be done in such a crisis. By that time, half of India would have succumbed and become empty. But fortunately for India, in 2014, Narendra Modi was elected as the Prime Minister with a thumping majority and in 2019, the country re-elected Modi with an even bigger majority. Therefore, we were able to fight Covid-19 and stand tall,” said Paatil at BJP’s ongoing ‘One Day-One District’event at Rajpipla.

Highlighting PM Modi’s “astute sense of handling crises”, Paatil said, “Modiji says that when a previous pandemic struck about 100 years ago, lakhs of people had died; not only because of the disease but also because of starvation. So when Covid-19 struck, we were lucky to have PM Modi’s adeptness at making quick and firm decisions. Modiji supported the scientists of the country to research on two vaccines. That is why we are sitting here. If we did not have the vaccines, we would not have gathered here today.”

Paatil added that the decision to give out free vaccines to the entire country was made so that “the poor do not miss” the vaccines. “With the air routes and sea routes being closed during the pandemic, there was no way to get vaccines from any other country. But Modiji did not give up. He supported the scientists, guided them and ensured that the entire country has received two doses of vaccines made in India… in order to ensure the safety of all and win over Covid-19, he announced free vaccines for all for both doses,” the BJP leader said.

He went on to state that since his term as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi has been “striving for tribal development”. “Since the time he was the chief minister to today as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is constantly thinking of tribal development… Tribals, who couldn’t even afford a cycle are, today, flying planes… Modi has taught tribals to fly in the sky… The tribals have come forward in all fields. Both Central and state governments are working for the tribal community.”

He noted that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a Science Centre for the tribal district to be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore as a “gift” to tribals. “Today (Monday), the BJP district President Ghanshyam Patel made a call to Gandhinagar and he was told that a Science Centre to be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore has been approved for you. No other district has got a Science Centre yet but for Narmada district, CM Patel has given you a gift even before other districts,” Paatil said.

In reference to the upcoming Assembly polls later this year, he noted that the “support” for his event Monday had made it clear that “no party would find candidates to contest” for the two Assembly constituencies in Narmada—Dediapada and Nandod, currently held by Mahesh Vasava of BTP and PD Vasava of the Congress respectively.

“After seeing the rally here in Rajpipla, I am sure no political parties will find any candidates to contest against the BJP in the upcoming polls in the two Assembly constituencies here… those who don’t mind losing their deposit from here will contest, the rest will join the BJP,” Paatil said, adding that “Modi’s Ashwamegh horse” is running across the states to win elections and “no party can rein it in or stop its advances as it is supported by an army of page pramukhs of the party”.

Like the Covid crisis, PM Modi’s leadership has also dealt with the crisis of terrorism and “saved us from the enemy neighbours” by tracking down and annihilating terrorists who “killed innocent people every morning”, Paatil said.