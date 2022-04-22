Habeas corpus petition on ‘illegal confinement’: HC directs Sokhda trust to shift Swaminarayan seers from ashram

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday directed the Sokhda trust of the Swaminarayan sect at Akshar Purshottam Swami Temple in Vadodara to shift male seers and devotees to the premises of the trust in Bakrol near Anand and their female counterparts to Nirnaynagar Sant Niwas in Ahmedabad.

The court has also directed Premswaroop Swami, JM Dave, and Tyagvallabh Swami to refrain from trying to visit the two premises or establishing contact with the seers and devotees evacuated from Sokhda Thursday.

The directions came on a day when hundreds of seers and devotees of the Sokhda trust appeared before the HC via video conferencing in response to a habeas corpus petition, which contended that they had been allegedly illegally confined in the premises for several months.

Hearing the petition seeking freedom of the seers and devotees, a division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Mauna Bhatt had Wednesday ordered the seers to remain present before the HC via video conferencing.

Led by Prabodh Swami—one of the frontrunners to succeed Hariprasad Swami to be the guru of the sect—the seers and devotees arrived at the Vadodara district court Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson said Swami and his followers had decided to “renounce” the ashram to end the conflict that has been raging following the demise of its guru Hariprasad Swami in July 2021.

Following HC’s directions, the Vadodara district police escorted the seers and devotees from the campus and brought them to the court. A senior police official told this newspaper that the HC will hear the persons who have been brought from the campus to the court. “However, the matter of deciding their spiritual leader to head the sect is not a matter in which the judicial system can intervene. If there are any specific directions for the safety of the persons, we will do as directed,” the official said.

“With a heavy heart, Prabodh Swamiji has decided to leave the Ashram and end this conflict… We are all saddened that a religious sect has turned into such a bitter battle for power and therefore, Prabodh Swamiji is putting an end to this by leaving the Ashram… Many of them are British nationals and Oxford graduates, who have dedicated their life in religious service with the sect. Everyone is disappointed,” the spokesperson said.

The conflict for control over the administration began following the demise of Hariprasad Swami in July, 2021 when speculations on his successor gained momentum. The followers of Hariprasad Swami’s close aides Premswaroop Swami and Prabodh Swami have been at loggerheads with cases of assault being reported from the campus between the warring groups.

On Wednesday, the personal secretary of Hariprasad Swami filed a habeas corpus petition in the HC seeking immediate release of nearly 400 persons allegedly confined in the Sokhda premises.