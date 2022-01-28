Gujarat: Vadodara Municipal Corporation presents draft Budget of Rs 3,833 crore

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal on Thursday presented the draft Budget of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) for the Financial Year 2022-23 estimated at Rs 3833.49 crore.

In the draft Budget, presented months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, the VMC has announced several futuristic projects including 2000 KV solar power plants, charging stations for electric vehicles at four locations in the city and impetus on e-governance with proposed online services for distribution of forms of affordable housing applications for No Objection Certificates of the Fire department.

Opposition Leader Ami Ravat termed the budget as the “BJP’s wish list”.

“There are grand announcements made regarding solar power plant, electric vehicles, optic fibre cables and so on… In the last ten years, the VMC has used only Rs 450 crore of development fund and over Rs 800 crore have been lying unused…,” Ravat said.