Gujarat: Several injured in broiler blast at Vadodara chemical factory

Several persons were injured in a boiler blast at a chemical factory in Makarpura GIDC area of Vadodara city. The blast happened at around 10 am, the intensity of which was felt as far as 3 km away with glass windows being left shattered.

Police Inspector S J Baloch of Manjalpur police station told The Indian Express that the fire and emergency services team had arrived at the spot and were checking if there have been any casualties.

“The injured have been shifted to the hospital. There was a blast in the boiler and an investigation is underway,” Baloch added.

Traffic on the Vadsar Railway overbridge was also stopped briefly.

This is a developing story