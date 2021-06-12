Gujarat: Two held for ‘rape, abetting suicide’ of 19-year-old

The father of the victim in his complaint lodged with police stated that she died by hanging in his house on Thursday morning.

Vadodara police on Friday nabbed two accused in an alleged case of rape and abetment of suicide of a 19-year-old woman, who was also their co-worker at a food-delivery company.

The accused, aged 19 and 20, police said, had allegedly forced the victim to consume alcohol and one of the two then raped her on June 8 at a private party.

The father of the victim in his complaint lodged with police stated that she died by hanging in his house on Thursday morning. According to the police, the victim had been living in a separate rented apartment in the city after her mother’s demise in December last year. On Tuesday, she had been part of a get-together where the two accused and another female friend were present.

“The victim had narrated the incident to a friend and told him what had transpired, seeking help to be rescued from the place of crime. The accused had allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. When she was in an inebriated state, one of the two accused, aged 19, raped her. When she woke up the next morning and realised what had happened, the two accused as well as the other woman escaped,” police said.

On Thursday morning, the victim came to her father’s house and ended her life. Gorwa Police Inspector Rajesh Kanamiya, who is in charge of Lakshmipura police station, said, “After spending an entire day in distress, she decided to take the extreme step. The accused and the victim knew one another as they worked in the same company.”