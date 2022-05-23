Gujarat: Two Asiatic lion cubs make debut public appearance at Sardar Patel Zoological Park

Two Asiatic lion cubs born in captive breeding inside the Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Jungle Safari located near the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar (formerly Kevadia) in Narmada district made their first public appearance Sunday. The cherubic twins, Reva and Simba, born to lioness Shraddha in February this year, will now be part of regular display in the safari park.

On Sunday, the cubs were released into the enclosure for public display, where they indulged in playful acts and became the centre of attraction for tourists. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, managing director, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd., (SSNNL) took to Twitter to announce the ‘good news’. Gupta said, “Reva and Simba, two adorable lion cubs born to lioness Shraddha, are released in the sprawling jungle safari at Ekta Nagar today. They are healthy and playful, thanks to the warmth and care by trained caretakers.” Gujarat, which is home to the Asiatic lions, usually sees the birth of lion cubs in the Gir Sanctuary but this is a first for the Sardar Patel Zoological Park at Ekta Nagar.

The jungle safari has been home to lioness Shraddha and her partner, Sulah, for over two years. Officials said that Sulah and Shraddha were brought together with the intention of mating. Since they showed compatibility and got along, the animal keepers and team of doctors carefully monitored their mating process. Eventually, they were successful in the breeding process, which resulted in two cubs born in zoo captivity. The delivery was said to have been “stress-free, despite the constant inflow of visitors”, according to a release from the Safari Park in February this year.

The zoo has also seen a pair of leopards and deer deliver offspring this year. Several birds from the aviaries in the safari park have also successfully hatched eggs and multiplied in numbers, authorities said.