Gujarat: Three inmates escape Nari Gruh in Vadodara, search launched

Police in Vadodara have launched a hunt for three women inmates who escaped from the Nari Sanrakshan Gruh located in Nizampura early on Tuesday.

Two of the three women are said to be of Bangladeshi origin who were caught with fake Aadhaar cards on a train at Vadodara station last week.

According to the police, the three were sent to the reform home after being detained by the Ahmedabad police from the Howrah-Ahmedabad Express on March 11.

The custody of the women was handed over to the missing person cell of the Vadodara railway police. During investigation, police recovered three fake SIM cards, six mobile phones, cash and ATM cards from them. The fake Aadhaar cards were registered in addresses in Bharuch district.

The CCTV footage of their escape from the Nari Gruh shows that around 2.45 am on Tuesday, they placed a plastic drum on a metal rack meant to keep pots and plants and jumped over the wall, hoodwinking the security guard.

The Vadodara Crime Branch sent out teams to trace the three after the police control room received a call early morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan said, “We have sent out teams to nab them; two of the three women are Bangladeshis. They were booked by the railway police and we are only going to apprehend them and hand them over to the Narigruh.”