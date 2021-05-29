Gujarat: Three held for ‘raping’ minor in Vadodara

One of the three accused was nabbed within hours of the incident from the vicinity of the crime scene while two others were caught on Friday.

The Vadodara district police on Friday nabbed three men for allegedly gang raping a minor on Thursday night.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was part of a wedding procession passing through a village.

“At around 9 pm on Thursday, the girl took a break from the dancing and sat on the steps of a temple nearby, even as the wedding band continued to play. One of the three accused accosted the victim and dragged her towards the back of the temple, in an open field. The screams of the victim drowned in the noise of the band. The victim has said that the accused raped her in turns before leaving her in the field and escaped from the spot,” said the investigating officer.

One of the three accused was nabbed within hours of the incident from the vicinity of the crime scene while two others were caught on Friday.

The police said that the victim, a Class 8 student, has sustained injuries on her body and private parts but is stable.

The three accused will be formally arrested following the mandatory Covid-19 test.