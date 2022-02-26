Some Gujarat students return home, others walk miles in bitter cold seeking evacuation from Ukraine

Around 50 students from Gujarat, evacuated from Chernivtsi in Ukraine, were amongst the 214 Indians who returned on the Air India evacuation flight to Mumbai from Bucharest in Romania.

Even as a second set of Indian nationals, comprising mainly students, departed from Bucharest to New Delhi on Saturday, several others who are still stranded in conflict areas of Ukraine have sent desperate appeals for rescue and walked several miles to arrive at the borders of the countries on the Western end of Ukraine seeking evacuation.

The 50 students will arrive in Gujarat on state transport buses that have been sent from Surat, officials said. The buses will run up to Ahmedabad and drop students off at the city’s entry point along the highway.

Paresh Patel of Vadodara, whose daughter Vrunda also arrived on the first flight that landed from Bucharest, said. “The students are mostly running low on phone batteries, but they have not yet received further instructions. The fact that they have landed safe is fine… They can also make their own arrangements from the Mumbai airport, if needed.”

Another student told The Indian Express that the airport authorities were first putting the students through mandatory Covid-19 testing.

A Gujarati student, Janvi Modi, who had earlier spoken to state minister Rajendra Trivedi imploring help for evacuation, on Saturday, said that her set of friends had also decided to leave Ternopil after establishing contact with the Embassy officials there.

The Embassy of India also took into a safe shelter in a school in Kyiv, several students of the national medical university in Ukraine’s capital city. Among them is the son of Devansh Gurjar of Anand city. His parents have been glued to the television set, watching news of the war. His mother Nirali Gurjar said on Saturday, “We won’t be at peace till the children are rescued… Our son told us that after spending some time in the basement of a building, they were taken by officials of the Embassy of India to a school in Kyiv from where further instructions of evacuation will be handed out… They have arranged meals for the children, so that is a consolation, but we will be at ease only when they are out of Kyiv, which is in a bad shape. Devansh was to return to India just before the flights were cancelled. He had even booked a ticket for Rs 76,000 which would have ideally been priced at Rs 35000.”

Even as the Embassy of India in Ukraine issued an advisory asking students to stay calm and not venture on their own in “sensitive” areas of conflict, another set of about 20 students from Ternopil National Medical University took the risk to travel to the Ukraine-Poland border in chilling temperatures to seek evacuation to India after receiving voice messages from the Embassy of India.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vadodara resident Gyanisha Patel said, “We arrived at the border near Medyka on our own as we received a message from the embassy that we should try to reach here. We had hopped onto a bus that was travelling here and then also walked some distance… It is very cold and now, we have been told to wait in the queue. We are hopeful that they will allow us to check into Poland and head to India. They have just cleared a long queue of Nigerian students, and Indian students are hopeful they will be next.”