Gujarat: Students of residential school scale gates, hit streets demanding reinstatement of eight suspended wardens

Several students of Linda Model Residency School in Naswadi staged a demonstration outside the hostel gates on Tuesday morning to protest against the decision of the school authorities to suspend eight wardens.

Sources said the wardens were suspended after being held “accountable” for the alleged substandard food being served at the school, which the resident female students had complained about last week.

The protesting students reportedly scaled the gates of the hostel and chanted anti-government slogans. They also raised slogans like ‘Jai Johar, Jai Adivasi’ and demanded that the suspended staff be reinstated immediately. Some teachers tried to pacify the students, but without much success.

Last week, students had written to the administration complaining about the quality of food being served at the institute. The administration, after conducting an inquiry into the matter, suspended eight wardens on Tuesday.

District officials remained unavailable for comment.