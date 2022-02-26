Gujarat students among Indians evacuated from Ukraine border; many still stranded

As the Russian offensive entered the second day, several Indians — a majority of whom are medical students — boarded the evacuation buses arranged by the Indian Embassy on Friday from Ukraine to neighbouring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania from where they will board flights to New Delhi on Saturday.

The state government has also made special arrangements to bring back the students to Gujarat after they return from Ukraine to Delhi and Mumbai Saturday, the office of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in an official release Friday. The Resident Commissioner in Delhi and Commissioner of Geology and Mining Department will be coordinating with the state government.

On Friday morning, even as Russia continued heavy bombing over Ukrainian cities, several stranded students from India took shelter in basements of their residential buildings and sent out video messages imploring the Indian government to evacuate them to safety.

Around 240 students from Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in Chernivtsi were directed to board buses to Romania as evacuation flights to India from Bucharest will be arranged Saturday. Among the students to reach Romania late Friday evening via the Porubne-Siret border was Vadodara-resident Vrunda Patel, a fifth-year medical student at BSMU. The group is en route to Suceava where a team of Indian embassy officials in Romania is awaiting their arrival to help them board the special Air India flights to India.

The buses, with the Indian Tricolour displayed prominently, were escorted by a pilot car of the Ukraine police and had to cover 430 kilometres to reach Suceava. At Romania’s border, the students went through a mandatory check before being allowed to enter Romania, said Vrunda sharing the videos of the evacuation.

Her father Paresh Patel said: “The students have not been handed out many instructions but they have been assured they will be in India on Saturday… They are being taken to Romania from where the Indian government will bring them back to New Delhi on special evacuation flights.”

Vrunda said she and her Kerala roommate visited a camp for the financially weaker residents of Chernivtsi and handed over the ration supplies they had stocked up. “They had intended to stay until the embassy made evacuation compulsory and so, had stocked the ration supplies. When it was suddenly communicated that their names were on the list of those who needed to be evacuated, the two visited the camp and handed over the groceries. The prices of food have shot up in the city.

Even cauliflower has been selling at over 100 hryvnia since the outbreak of the conflict,” Paresh said.

Another group of students in Kyiv who had taken shelter in the basement of a structure, however, were stille awaiting evacuation Friday afternoon. “We have heard that the embassy has begun the evacuation of those along the border areas… We have not yet received any communication from them and are extremely worried at the pace of the invasion. The bombing does seem random. We feel that the Ukrainian authorities and the universities took this threat too lightly and put us at risk,” said a medical student from Anand town.

About 15 other Indian students, who had taken shelter inside the basement of a building in Ternopil, sent out a video seeking help from the Indian government after shelling began in the city in the wee hours of Friday. Patan-native Janvi Modi, a third-year medical student, said, “We are safe in the basement but the situation has worsened now and we want to come back home. There has been heavy shelling since morning and we are appealing to the government to evacuate us.”

Several Indian nationals from Uzhhorod also began their road journey to reach the Chop-Zahony border with Hungary from where the Embassy of India in Budapest will help the students return to India.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil met parents of some of the stranded students from the state and assured all possible help. He also spoke to a few students via a video call, an official release of the Gujarat BJP said Friday.

During his interaction, Paatil informed the parents that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the issue when he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials.

“Our embassy in Ukraine is also helping the stranded students. Yesterday, I had talked to a few stranded students and came to know that 500 of them were at the Indian embassy in Ukraine. The Ukraine government is providing all the facilities to the Indians. PM Modi is continuously keeping an eye on the developments in Ukraine. All possible efforts are being put in by the prime minister. The results will soon be seen,” Paatil said.

(With inputs from ENS, Surat and Ahmedabad)