Gujarat: Rally against Sabarmati project reaches Vadodara

Gandhian followers, who on October 17 had embarked on the “Sevagram Sabarmati Sandesh Yatra” from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha in Maharashtra to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to oppose the redevelopment project of Sabarmati, arrived in Vadodara on Friday.

The group of about 50 Gandhians, who have embarked on a rally from Wardha, were joined by Congress leaders Narendra Ravat and Ami Ravat in Vadodara, where they sang Gandhian bhajans and emphasised the need to oppose the Rs 1200-crore redevelopment of the ashram that will see its expansion from the current space of five acres to 55 acres with a memorial dedicated to Gandhiji.

Jagdish Patel, one of the speakers, said, “We are hopeful of support from people to save this Ashram….”

Another speaker, who urged people to join the protest said, “When Gandhiji decided to break the salt tax law, many people asked if Dandi March would really help. Gandhiji said try it… we are also following his steps.”

The yatra passed through Amravati, Akola, Khamgaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Bardoli. It will end at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on October 24.