Rain continues: Karjan dam almost full, 4 gates open

As heavy rain continued in Narmada district, Karjan dam began releasing water on Tuesday afternoon with four of its nine radial gates open after it recorded 113.84 metres, just two metres short of its Full Reservoir Level of 115.2 metres.

The dam has present gross storage of 492.90 Million Cubic Metres (MCM), which is 91.49% of the total gross storage capacity of 538.75 MCM, as per the data from the water resources and water supply department.

Executive engineer of Karjan Dam, SM Patel, said that the water was released from four gates to maintain the rule level of 113.75 as the dam is inching towards FRL.

“Due to heavy rainfall in Sagbara and Dediapada taluka of the Narmada district, the inflow is high at 23,210 cusecs and 92% of the reservoir is full. Radial gate numbers two, four, six and eight were opened to release 26,210 cusec of water to maintain the dam at a rule level of 113.75 metres,” said Patel.

As the dam has been put on high alert, villages of Rajpipla, Bhadam, Bhacharwada, Hajarpada, Dhanpor and Dhamnachana have been intimated to stay away from the river banks and also keep their domestic animals at a safe distance.

In the past 24 hours, Dediapada taluka received the maximum rainfall in the district at 55 mm and Nandod taluka, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Statue of Unity are located, received 29mm of rain, while Garudeshwar taluka received the lowest of 4mm rainfall. The Sardar Sarovar Dam, with 138.68 metres FRL has recorded 122.04 metres of water on Tuesday.

Districts of Chhota Udepur and Panchmahals also received heavy overnight rainfall on Tuesday. In Chhota Udepur, Sukhi dam recorded 82.3% storage at 146.51 feet with an alert being sounded in villages of Dungarvat, Ghuntiya, Gambirpura, Ghuntavad, Nani Bej, Sajod, Kolariya, Paliya and Kukana.

Several parts of the district have witnessed water-logging, including Sankheda and Bodeli talukas. With Ashwin and Orsang rivers of Chhota Udepur overflowing, access roads to Kavitha and Zab villages of Sankheda taluka have been cut off. In Bodeli, several parts of Diwan Faliya, Rajanagar, Alipura and Dhokliya areas are water-logged.

In Vadodara, Vishwamitri river touched nine-feet mark on Tuesday, following heavy rain in the catchment areas in Panchmahal — the water

from the river begins to overflow into low-lying areas at 23 feet. The Ajwa reservoir, with a rule level of 212 feet, recorded 208.34 feet on Tuesday.