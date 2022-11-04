‘Gujarat Queen’ suicide: A year on, SIT yet to make any arrest

A year after a 19-year-old girl was found hanging inside the Gujarat Queen train in Valsad, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is yet to nab the unidentified accused of the alleged gang-rape about which the victim narrated in a personal diary after the suicide on November 4, 2021. Railway police officials said no decision has been taken to close the probe and the SIT was not time-bound to file a charge-sheet in the court as per the CrPC procedures.

In her diary entry, the victim had described that the sexual assault had taken place at the Vaccine Institute Ground of Vadodara on October 29. Based on the account, an FIR of abetment to suicide and gang rape was registered on November 14.

Inspector General of Police (CID-Crime and Railways), Subhash Trivedi, who heads the SIT, told The Indian Express the investigation is “ongoing”. “We have used electronic intelligence, human intelligence and even Internet Protocol Detail Record to gather clues but so far, we have not been able to nab any culprits… The case is still open.”

In the past year, most of the police personnel from Vadodara and also the Railway police who were part of the original SIT, including Parikshita Rathod, the then Superintendent of Western Railways, and BS Jadav, Investigating Officer Railways DySP, were transferred.

The victim’s parents, who had sought to expedite the probe, said their attempts to seek an update from the investigators were unsuccessful. “It was about six months ago when we last had a conversation with the then investigating officer who told us that the culprits have not been found… Thereafter, since all the officials were transferred, we have not been able to get any updates in the case,” the victim’s mother told The Indian Express over a call.

SIT officials say the inconclusive medical report as well as the absence of direct eye witnesses worked against the probe. Several teams had, from November 2021 to January, conducted an exhaustive search of people who were present in the vicinity of the alleged sexual assault of October 29 as described by the victim.

However, according to the post-mortem report, there was no conclusive sexual assault on the victim. “The deceased person died due to asphyxial death but a final cause of death can be given after the FSL and histopathology report,” the report states although it mentions the presence of “old wound abrasions” on her right thigh, left upper arm and right inguinal region—“all black in colour”. The report adds that there was “no evidence of injury or fracture” on the victim’s skull, contradicting the victim’s account of her being dragged over a stone path causing injuries on her head. The SIT also received little support from the victim’s forensic and histopathology reports, later corroborated by Railways DySP Jadav, that have also remained inconclusive about the alleged sexual assault.

In December 2021, the SIT interrogated two persons, including a security guard from whose possession the victim’s cycle was allegedly found in a damaged condition. They were, however, given a clean chit in the gang-rape.

The investigators, who have been trying to match the available witness accounts with the incident described in the diary, have been left baffled by the time sequence. “The narration of the incident in her diary and the corresponding time on the CCTV footage where she was last spotted and then found on the ground is just 27 minutes… We have tried to reconstruct the sequence of events as described by her from a relatively less frequented lane of the otherwise busy junction… There are a lot of loopholes that we have not been able to close. Similarly, the last messages sent from her phone from the train, where she was found hanging, do not match with the circumstantial evidence,” said a top official of the SIT.

The victim had claimed in her diary that the accused wanted to kill her but decided to rape her prior to it. Several auto drivers, food delivery agents and vendors across the city have been questioned to match the description of the accused as narrated by the victim.

The victim’s mother, meanwhile, cited the family’s financial constraints as a major impediment in their fight for justice. “We do not have any complaints with the attempts made by the Gujarat police but we do not have the means to seek a CBI inquiry as we would like to… with my husband earning a daily livelihood from odd painting jobs, we do not have the resources to hire lawyers. After the initial meeting with top officials and ministers, we do not know whom to approach now”, she said maintaining that the family do not believe that the victim died by suicide.