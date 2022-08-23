scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Gujarat police issue summons to Flipkart, ask e-commerce firm to join probe into scam unearthed in June

The police have served three notices to Flipkart under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to join the probe as "witness" and four summons under CrPC Section 90, which is related to summons and warrants of arrest.

The police came across the case while monitoring and analysing cases of cyber fraud in online shopping after receiving a complaint in June this year. (REUTERS, file)

The cyber crime police station of Gujarat’s Anand district issued summons to Flipkart on August 17 asking the company to join a probe into a scam unearthed in June after a gang of five persons was arrested for cheating customers of at least 600 mobile phones.

The gang purchased phones from Flipkart using EMI options and had sold them off to unsuspecting customers, who eventually ended up with locked phones due to non-payment of the EMIs.

According to Anand cyber police, the technical examination of eight phones seized so far has revealed that the phones had pre-installed software that allowed Flipkart “unilateral access” to block the phones.

The Anand district cyber crime police has issued seven summons to Flipkart to join the probe through the Technical Nodal Officer based in Bangalore and through the Legal Department of the company based in Hyderabad. However, the e-commerce company is yet to join the probe.

Police sub-inspector Amit Sharma of Anand cyber crime police station said, “We have asked Flipkart to join the probe in the case. Consumers had filed complaints that the phones purchased through local dealers were blocked and a primary investigation into the scam had revealed that a gang was purchasing phones on EMI through Flipkart and selling them off to unsuspecting customers. We had arrested five persons in the case.”

The police have served three notices to Flipkart under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to join the probe as “witness” and four summons under CrPC Section 90, which is related to summons and warrants of arrest. Senior officials of the district police said that the company did not respond despite repeated reminders. The last summons was sent on August 17.

The police came across the case while monitoring and analysing cases of cyber fraud in online shopping after receiving a complaint in June this year. The five accused were involved in a racket of purchasing mobile phones on Flipkart by allegedly registering accounts under pseudo names using bogus phone numbers on the EMI option and selling them off to other dealers. Once a dealer passed a phone to an unsuspecting customer, sometimes by even creating a proper bill, the accused stopped paying the EMIs. Eventually, the phones were blocked for non-payment of EMI and the customers returned to the dealer for help. The accused then got involved in “helping” the customers unlock the phones and charged them a hefty sum of money.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for criminal breach of trust (406), cheating (420) and abettor present when the offence is committed (114).

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:35:36 pm
