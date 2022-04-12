Gujarat: PM to inaugurate animal care centre in Dahod on April 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Centre for Animal care in Uchhwan village in Devgadh Baria taluka of Dahod district, during his scheduled visit on April 20.

The animal centre, built at a cost of Rs 45 lakh, aims to reduce incidents of human-animal conflict in the tribal district, which commonly witnesses leopard attacks. PM Modi, who will address a gathering in Kharod village of Dahod on April 20, will virtually inaugurate the animal centre.

RM Parmar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dahod, said that the centre would help in mitigating leopard attacks in the district. “The population of leopards has increased to 143 in the district, second after Junagadh… We often witness fatal leopard attacks as well as injuries due to leopards straying into human habitat. The centre will allow us to attend to animal injuries as well as capture the big cat more efficiently,” said Parmar.

Parmar said that the district currently relies on an animal care centre in Pavagadh in the Panchmahal district to house captured animals.

“A centre available in the district itself will enable us to work more efficiently… Currently, the animal centre can treat two leopards at a time,” he added.