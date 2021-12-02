Gujarat: NHSRCL signs agreement for construction of 2 HSR stations

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has inked an agreement for the design and construction of two HSR stations, namely Sabarmati and Ahmedabad, along with an 18-km-long viaduct between them for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

The Sabarmati HSR station will also provide seamless connectivity to the passengers as it will be connected to the upcoming Sabarmati Passenger Hub.

In a release on Wednesday, NHSRCL said that it had signed an agreement with M/s Ircon– Dineshchanra JV to construct the two stations as well as the viaduct.

The Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail will traverse through Western Railway’s Ahmedabad Junction Railway Station and will be integrated with the Saraspur side of the existing Ahmedabad station. Ahmedabad HSR station will be built over the existing railway platforms numbers 11 and 12.

“To ensure seamless integration of the Ahmedabad HSR station with other modes of rail transport, NHSRCL has designed a user-friendly station layout for Ahmedabad. An integrated Building for passenger transit is planned on the east side of the existing railway station, where passengers will be able to swiftly switch from one mode to another,” the release states.