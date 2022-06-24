Gujarat: Days after woman’s death, Vadodara police begin probe as her video goes viral

The Vadodara police on Thursday evening began a probe into the alleged suicide of a 25-year-old woman, identified as Nafisa Khokhar, who was found dead in her rental apartment on Monday. The police have also sent for forensic analysis a viral video purportedly made by the woman at Sabarmati Riverfront a week before her death, in which she is heard speaking about her breakup and her decision to end her life.

Police Inspector R N Patel of J P Road police station in Vadodara, which has registered a case of accidental death, told The Indian Express that they only received the case late on Thursday and have begun investigation.

“Right now, we cannot verify the video that has gone viral but the woman in the video appears to be the deceased. Her friend Shabnam, with whom she lived, told us that the victim had jumped into Sabarmati river at the riverfront in Ahmedabad about a week ago and was rescued,” Patel said. According to Patel, Shabnam told them that Khokhar had returned home and killed herself a week later. “We will approach the Ahmedabad police to verify if they have noted this attempted suicide as it would have been recorded. It will help our investigation,” he added.

Patel said that Khokhar’s friend has told the police that the two girls watched a web series late into the night and retired to their rooms in a “normal mood”. “According to her friend, Khokhar may have taken the step between 3 am and 9 am on Monday. The two lived on different floors of the house. Khokhar’s father is said to be mentally unfit and her mother died a few years ago. She had briefly lived with her sister and then moved out independently…but she was unemployed. We are investigating the trigger that could have caused her to take the extreme step,” Patel added.

Police said that the friend also said that Khokhar had been disturbed after her long-time boyfriend, a resident of Ahmedabad, refused to marry her. In the video, Khokhar, who is crying, is heard addressing her boyfriend by his name, saying, “You have done injustice to me…We promised to marry and you forged relations with me but you dumped me, cheated me, and betrayed me because everyone knows about us now…I love you more than my family. It’s been four days. I am in Ahmedabad looking for you and you have just left…”.

Refusing to comment on Khokhar’s video, Patel said, “We have sent the phone of the deceased to FSL (forensic science laboratory) and the report of the analysis will take some time. Meanwhile, we are probing the allegations and recording statements of those who knew her.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Khokhar’s death is reminiscent of an incident in March 2021 when a woman named Ayesha Khan killed herself after recording a video about dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. The court had considered Khan’s video as a piece of important evidence in the case that saw her husband being convicted for the charges.