Gujarat: MSU rusticates student for making ‘controversial’ artwork

The MSU Syndicate Wednesday unanimously decided to rusticate a student of the Faculty of Fine Arts for allegedly creating a controversial artwork that led to a protest by right-wing groups on the campus on May 5. Vice-chancellor VK Shrivastava said the Syndicate has also decided to issue show-cause notices to faculty members, among others, involved with the incident.

The student, Kundan Yadav, who belonged to the Sculpture Department, was rusticated after a nine-member fact-finding committee tabled its report before the Syndicate Tuesday. The Syndicate also decided to form two committees to ensure that faculty members adhere to a “code of conduct”.

Shrivastava said, “The Syndicate discussed around 26 issues. One of the issues was the Fine Arts incident. It was unanimously decided that as per the report of the fact-finding committee, the student who had prepared such an artwork will be rusticated from the MSU. Show-cause notices will be issued to others, including the teacher, who supervised the project directly, the supervisor of the teacher, the vice-dean and the dean himself. Once their explanations come in, we will take further action.”

Shrivastava also confirmed that the report concluded that the controversial artwork was removed from the list of art pieces on display at the annual show. Shrivastava said, “The student had prepared the artwork and showed it to the teacher, but it was not put on public display. The artwork was placed before the teacher for evaluation. They have an internal and external evaluation process and based on that students are given marks, but it is not true that the work was on public display… We are investigating how the pictures went viral.”

Shrivastava said he did not agree with the violent protests taken out by right-wing groups in the matter. “The administration has a process, which has to be followed. The committee has worked as per the process… The committee members expedited the investigation to ensure that the report was prepared in time for the Syndicate meeting. But we also agree that this is just a momentary action, we need a long-term solution. Therefore, the Syndicate has decided to create multiple committees to ensure that such incidents are not repeated… The MSU is a world-renowned university and has an image to protect,” he said.

The vice-chancellor added that the Syndicate has resolved to prepare a detailed “code of conduct” for faculty members. “The committee for implementing the code of conduct will immediately intervene if anyone is found violating the code. The committee will include experts, who will ensure that all faculty members follow the codes and do not indulge in acts that are against the legacy and image of the MSU… There will also be another committee that will frequently visit the departments and keep a check on any controversial activity,” Shrivastava said. The Syndicate has also approved the installation of CCTV cameras in the Faculty of Fine Arts as per the recommendation of the fact-finding committee, he added.

On Monday, Sayajigunj police station had booked Yadav, based on the complaint filed by a second-year student of the same faculty. Yadav had created an artwork resembling goddesses from cut-outs of newspaper reports on crime against women. Yadav has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).