Thursday, July 21, 2022

Gujarat: Men carrying stolen items in truck ‘try to run over PCR van’, one injured

Police said that a tragedy was averted due to the presence of mind of the van driver who swerved the vehicle when the truck was heading towards them.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 22, 2022 3:23:38 am
The incident happened when the PCR van attached to Nandesari police station received a call from the city police control room that a suspicious truck bearing a registration number of Gujarat was passing through Padamla.

Five men who were carrying stolen items in a truck allegedly tried to run over a PCR van of the Vadodara city police that was chasing the vehicle at Padamla junction, injuring the van’s driver Thursday.

Police said that a tragedy was averted due to the presence of mind of the van driver who swerved the vehicle when the truck was heading towards them.

The truck driver and a cleaner were arrested while three other accused escaped, police said adding that the vehicle has been seized.

The incident happened when the PCR van attached to Nandesari police station received a call from the city police control room that a suspicious truck bearing a registration number of Gujarat was passing through Padamla.

The incharge of the PCR van, Assistant Sub Inspector Bhimsinh Manubhai, police constable Jayesh Fattabhai and contract driver Ramdas Meda began chasing the truck, signalling it to stop.

According to officials of the Nandesari police station, when the PCR van driver noticed that the truck driver was racing ahead to run over the PCR van, the former swerved the van on the side, crashing into the metal barricade of the divider on the road.

Police Inspector AS Karmur of Nandesari police station said that a total of five accused, who have been booked in the case on Thursday, had committed theft at an auto garage in Vadodara taluka two days ago and were transporting the stolen items in the truck.

Karmur said, “They were ferrying the stolen objects such as tyres, air compressors, wheel plates and so on to Godhra, where the truck is registered. When the PCR van was relayed the information, it tried to intercept the truck but the accused attempted to run over the police control van. Due to the presence of mind of the driver, who caught the signal the accused made to one another, a tragedy was averted.”

Karmur said that the driver, Meda, had sustained injuries and was out of danger while the ASI and the constable escaped unhurt.

“We also tracked down the truck and nabbed the driver and the cleaner while three others are on the run… ,” Karmur said.

