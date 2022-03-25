Gujarat: Man who stabbed 19-year-old woman to death in 3-day custody

A Vadodara court on Thursday remanded 23-year-old Kalpesh Thakor, who stabbed to death a 19-year-old woman, to three days in police custody, a day after he was arrested for the crime.

Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said, “The chargesheet in the case will be submitted within a week. A special prosecutor will be engaged to get a fast conviction and strictest possible punishment.”

In the remand application before the court, the Vadodara police sought custody of Thakor on the grounds that the key of the two-wheeler belonging to the victim, Trusha Solanki, was yet to be recovered. Thakor drove the two-wheeler after dumping her body on NH48 near Jambuva.

Police also told the court that a reconstruction of the crime scene was yet to be completed along with an investigation into the possible role of any other accomplice of Thakor.

In a release on Thursday, the crime branch said, “Police have confiscated the mobile phone of the victim that the accused had taken away. The investigation has also revealed that the accused, after taking the phone of the victim, deleted the text messages exchanged between the two… Therefore, he has also been booked the accused under Indian Penal code section 201 for the destruction of evidence.”

Police also seized the weapon used for murder from a shop belonging to the accused, located in the Maneja area, along with the clothes that the accused had worn at the time of the crime.

Solanki succumbed to multiple stab injuries on her neck and head and her left arm was dismembered, police said. The incident occurred on March 22 night when Solanki, who was preparing for the written examination of Gujarat police recruitment, agreed to meet the accused, who had been pursuing her for a relationship.

The woman victim agreed to meet him “to amicably end the topic”, police said.

Thakor called the victim to a deserted location on NH48 near Jambuva and stabbed her, police said adding, “He even used her dupatta to wipe the blood off the weapon and took her two-wheeler and dupatta, abandoning them at a distance…”

Thakor was nabbed within hours of the crime by the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch on Wednesday.