Gujarat: Man stabs woman to death for rejecting advances, nabbed in hours, say police

Hours after the body of a 19-year-old woman was found on the national highway near Jambuva late on Tuesday night, the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Wednesday nabbed a 23-year-old man for the alleged murder of the deceased, said the police.

The police said that the accused, Kalpesh Thakor, stabbed to death the victim, Trisha Solanki, as she had rejected his proposal to be in a relationship with him.

Solanki succumbed to multiple stab injuries on her neck and head and also had her left arm dismembered, the police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Solanki, who was preparing for the Gujarat police recruitment, agreed to meet the accused, who had been pursuing her for a relationship, added the police.

According to the police, Thako confessed that he became acquainted with Solanki three years ago through a common friend and wanted to be in a relationship with the deceased.

“The accused said that the victim did not reciprocate his friendship three years ago. One day when he threatened suicide, she agreed to be friends. However, soon after, she returned to her home in Godhra and the two were out of touch… Recently, the victim returned to Vadodara to live with her maternal uncle and prepare for the police recruitment exams. When the accused learned that the victim had returned to Vadodara, he began pursuing her again,” the DCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after much persuasion, the victim agreed to meet the accused “to amicably end the topic”, the police said. Thakor called the victim to a deserted location on the NH-48 near Jambuva and also took along a common friend. “However, he made his friend wait at one side of the highway and told him he needed to finish some work… He called the victim to the other side and then convinced her to accompany him to a more deserted location in the fields… He had planned to kill her and carried a sharp knife with him, concealed under his shirt. When the victim refused to entertain his questions about her other relationships, he caught her when she was distracted and stabbed her in a fit of rage on her neck, ear, and head,” the police said.

“He even used her dupatta to wipe the blood off the weapon and took it and her two-wheeler and abandoned them at a distance before meeting his friend, who had been waiting for him on the other side of the highway,” the police added.



Based on the call received in the control room, the Makarpura police on Tuesday night registered a case of murder while the DCB began tracing the accused. “It was clear that the accused was known to the victim… Based on human intelligence, CCTV surveillance and technical inputs, we zeroed in on the accused and nabbed him. He has confessed to the crime and said that he had decided to kill her as she did not agree to his proposal to be in a relationship,” the police said.

Thakor will formally be arrested following the mandatory Covid-19 test.