Gujarat: Man booked for giving wife triple talaq through Instagram

The Anand police have lodged an FIR against a 28-year-old man for allegedly giving his wife instant triple talaq through an Instagram post.

The 27-year-old woman, a native of Umreth taluka in Anand district, approached the police on Wednesday along with her parents.

According to the police, the woman married the man from Debar village of Mahisagar district in November 2019. The couple started having discord and The woman returned to her parents’ house after she was thrown out of her husband’s house, said the police.

Sub-inspector Chetansinh Rathod told The Indian Express: “The husband had earlier also uttered triple talaq in July when the couple had a fight and the victim was forced to leave his house… She told us that she was not aware of the law against triple talaq and did not file a complaint back then. Recently, she wanted to check on her husband’s activity and created a social media account in a pseudo name. However, the husband found out that it was the wife behind that account and he uttered the triple talaq again on social media. That is when she informed her family and approached the police on Wednesday.”

The man has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which which criminalises instant triple talaq.

Rathod said that the woman had previously also filed a complaint of harassment against her husband. “We are now investigating the complaint of triple talaq. The husband is yet to be summoned,” Rathod said.