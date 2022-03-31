Gujarat: Man booked for forging High Court parole order

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Anand district police on Wednesday booked a man for allegedly forging a parole order of the Gujarat High Court.

The accused, Ashish Prabodh Shah, is a resident of Ahmedabad who had charged Rs 2.5 lakh from one Jatin Patel, who is an accused in the Remdesivir injection scam, on the pretext of “helping” him get parole.

The incident came to light when Patel approached the Anand town police to lodge a complaint of cheating against Shah after seeking a genuine parole from the Gujarat High Court. Patel, who was arrested in April 2021 by Vadodara city police in a case of alleged black marketing of 90 Remdesivir injections, had met Shah during his stay at Vadodara Central Jail. Shah, 32, who was also in judicial custody in another case, had been granted parole earlier and when Patel’s father approached him to “seek his help”, Shah had asked him to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for the process.

Police Inspector Govind Parmar, SOG, Anand, said, “The accused charged them Rs 2.5 lakh assuring that he would help them get parole. He then sent them a forged order of the Gujarat High Court. He also used a fake Criminal Miscellaneous Application number to create the order copy. However, when the family verified the order, they realised it was fake and the jail authorities had also not received any communication from the HC… When Patel genuinely got his parole, he approached the Anand district police and filed a complaint against the accused.”

The accused has been booked under Sections related to cheating (420), forgery (465), Forgery of record of Court or of public register (466), forgery for purpose of cheating (468), fraudulently and dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record that is known to be forged (471) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.