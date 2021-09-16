Gujarat: Man arrested for cow slaughter dies by suicide in Godhra lock-up, say police

Hours after he was arrested on charges of transporting beef on Wednesday, a 32-year-old man died allegedly by suicide inside the Godhra B Division police station lock-up, the Panchmahals district police said on Thursday. Qasim Abdullah Hayat was yet to be produced before a magistrate.

Hayat was arrested for allegedly transporting cow meat, which is prohibited in Gujarat, to deliver to his local customers — five women — who have also been booked as the accused in the FIR.

According to the police, Hayat was captured in the CCTV footage of the police station while taking the extreme step around 3.20 am Thursday.

Hayat’s family has demanded a probe into the incident and the police have initiated the process for the post-mortem examination of the body.

Superintendent of Police, Panchmahal district, Leena Patil told The Indian Express, “The FIR against the accused was filed at 7:45 pm Wednesday and he died inside the lock-up around 3.20 am Thursday morning. We have the CCTV footage. It was a partial hanging. We have initiated the medical procedures, accordingly to prepare a report.”

The FIR filed at Godhra B Division police station by assistant police constable Siddhrajsinh Gajendrasinh states the police patrol team had, on September 14, received a tip-off that the accused was riding a white two-wheeler from Sevaliya to Godhra with cow beef in the luggage compartment. The team of the B Division police station, along with additional police personnel and panch witnesses, set up a watch at the Godhra Bhamaiyya overbridge and intercepted the two-wheeler when it arrived.

The FIR states, “It (the two-wheeler) had a plastic bag hanging in the front, which was opened in presence of the panch witness. The bag contained the meat of a slaughtered animal that could not be identified. When the man riding the two-wheeler was asked to identify himself, he said his name was Qasim Abdullah Hayat, a resident of Idgah Mohalla in Godhra. He confirmed that he was the owner of the two-wheeler. The luggage compartment of the two-wheeler also had more meat, including portions of limbs and a tongue.”

The FIR states that the accused told the police that it was mutton that he had procured from a butcher named Abdul Kader Qureshi from Sevaliya and was to be delivered to five persons in Idgah Mohalla, named Tahera Hanif Pital, Madina Itara, Sakoora Hayat, Safiya Vadhel, and Munni Farooq Pital.

The FIR also states that the accused said he had transported beef two days ago to deliver to other persons. The police then confiscated the two-wheeler and “on suspicion that the tongue found in the meat was possibly from cow slaughter”, the police began an investigation.

A veterinary doctor, who was called in to identify the meat said it was beef but advised that a sample should be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Surat for confirmation.

The meat was then weighed before the witnesses and measured to be 25 kilos and worth Rs 5500. The sample of the beef was then sealed in a box with the stamp of the district animal hospital of Godhra and sent for test to the Surat FSL while the police disposed of the remaining meat by burying it in a grazing land in presence of witnesses, as per provisions of the cow protection law, the FIR states.

According to the FIR, the report of the Surat FSL arrived on September 15 and confirmed that the sample of the meat sent for testing was that from cow slaughter, following which the FIR was booked against a total of seven persons. The five women customers, who had placed orders with Hayat for the meat delivery as well as the butcher in Sevaliya, have also been booked as accused.

The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 Section 11 (treating animals cruelly), and under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017, which prescribes punishment for direct or indirect selling, keeping, storage, transport, offer or purchase of beef or beef products in any form and punishment for unauthorised slaughter with imprisonment for a term that may extend to seven years but not less than three years along with a fine up to Rs 50,000.