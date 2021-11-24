Gujarat: Make Dahod Cong-free, Paatil tells BJP workers

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday called on party workers in Dahod district to “wrest three remaining seats” in the upcoming state Assembly polls in order to make the district “Congress-free”.

Addressing party workers at a Sneh Milan event in Dahod, Paatil said that the district unit of the party had to work with a goal of winning all six assembly seats of the district in the 2022 elections. “Winning Dahod seats (in local body polls) had always been a dream for the BJP… it had never been easy. But all of you have worked so hard that the Congress does not have even one taluka panchayat of district panchayat here…,” Paatil said.

Paatil was referring to the February 2021 local body elections in which the BJP won 43 of 50 seats in the Dahod district panchayat while the Congress won six and an independent won one seat.

Paatil said the party workers should help the party “wrest all six assembly seats” to make it a “Congress-mukt” district.