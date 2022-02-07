Gujarat: Jawan fires rifle in air at own wedding, arrested

Earlier, a video of the groom firing in the air had gone viral, following which the Vejalpur police registered two separate FIRs against the youth, his father and two others, on Saturday.

An Army jawan was arrested in Gujarat’s Panchmal district Sunday after he allegedly fired from a rifle during his wedding procession on Friday. The Vejalpur police also arrested the jawan’s friend who provided him the rifle.

The police have also lodged separate FIRs against two people, including the jawan’s father, for violating Covid-19 norms during the wedding procession.

Earlier, a video of the groom firing in the air had gone viral, following which the Vejalpur police registered two separate FIRs against the youth, his father and two others, on Saturday.

The first FIR booked the groom Ankit Solanki and his friend Jaydeepkumar Solanki, residents of Kalol in Panchmahal, under section 30 of the Arms Act, 1959 (contravention of licence rule), IPC sections 336 (endangering human life, personal safety), 286 (negligent conduct with explosive substance) and under the Gujarat Police Act.

Sub-inspector RD Chaudhari of Vejalpur station told The Indian Express, “We arrested Ankit Solanki and his friend Jaydeep Solanki, who provided Ankit with the rifle, on Sunday. We have informed the army camp about Ankit’s arrest. The incident occurred late on Friday night and a video of the procession went viral. The family also violated the law by using a sound system and inviting more than 300 guests to the wedding, which has been booked as a separate case.”

Ankit’s father Bharat Udha Solanki and the sound system owner Mahesh Machi from Vadodara were booked under IPC sections 269 and 270 (knowingly doing an unlawful, negligent and malignant act that can spread disease/infection dangerous to life), 114 (abettor presence) as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The FIR states that when Bharat approached Machi for the sound system, the latter did not comply with the rules.