Gujarat: Home dept transfers 125 police officers

In a big reshuffle of Indian Police Service (IPS) and State Police Service (SPS) officers, the Gujarat Home Department on Saturday ordered the promotion and transfer of a total of 125 officers.

Among the transfers are Superintendents of Police (SP) of Bhavnagar, Rajkot (rural), Panchmahals, Bharuch, Amreli, Surendranagar, Kutch (East), Devbhumi Dwarka, Dahod, Surat, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Tapi-Vyara, Vadodara (Rural), Botad, Narmada, Gir-Somnath, Morbi, Mehsana, Patan, Bhuj and Kheda among others

Parthrajsinh Gohil, who was SP Mehsana has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime for Rajkot City while Kutch East SP Mayur Patil has been appointed on a newly created vacant ex-cadre post of SP, DCI, IB for Gandhinagar.

Morbi SP SR Odedara has been transferred as SP CID Crime while Prashant Sumbe has been appointed as SP for Narmada district.

Shaifali Barwal, Assistant SP of Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of CID (Crime) has been promoted to Senior Time Scale (does it mean senior time scale?) and appointed as SP State Traffic Branch-1.

RV Chudasma, who was SP Bharuch, has been transferred and appointed as Commandant of SRPF Group 9 in Vadodara while DCP Traffic for Vadodara city, Andrew Macwan, has been appointed as Commandant of SRPF Group 18 Narmada Battalion that mans the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Ekta Nagar.Surat SP Usha Rada has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surat City by transferring a vacant ex-cadre post of DCP-1 of Gandhinagar.

Himanshu Solanki has replaced Leena Patil as SP of Panchmahal district while DCP Zone 2 of Ahmedabad Vijay Patel has been appointed as SP Patan. Rohan Anand has been appointed the new SP of Vadodara while Rahul Tripathi is the SP of Morbi.

State has also promoted 20 officers of Deputy SP Class 1 rank with pay matrix level 10 to SP Class 1 officer rank with a pay matrix level 11 for ex-cadre posts.